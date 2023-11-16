Jakub Vrana will be on the ice when the St. Louis Blues and San Jose Sharks face off at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Prop bets for Vrana are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jakub Vrana vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Vrana Season Stats Insights

Vrana's plus-minus rating this season, in 10:33 per game on the ice, is +3.

Vrana has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 12 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In five of 12 games this season, Vrana has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Vrana has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 12 games played.

Vrana has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Vrana going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25%.

Vrana Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 71 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team's goal differential (-50) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 12 Games 1 6 Points 1 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

