For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the St. Louis Blues and the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Jake Neighbours a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Jake Neighbours score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Neighbours stats and insights

  • Neighbours has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.
  • Neighbours has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 71 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Neighbours recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:12 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:50 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:36 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:47 Home W 6-3
11/3/2023 Devils 1 1 0 11:52 Home W 4-1
11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:57 Away L 4-1
10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:28 Away L 5-0
10/26/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:29 Away W 3-0
10/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 4-2

Blues vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

