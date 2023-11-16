Brandon Saad will be among those on the ice Thursday when his St. Louis Blues meet the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Fancy a bet on Saad? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Brandon Saad vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Saad Season Stats Insights

Saad has averaged 16:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

Saad has scored in two of the 14 games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

In three of 14 games this season, Saad has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Saad has had an assist twice this year in 14 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability that Saad hits the over on his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Saad has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Saad Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 71 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -50 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 14 Games 3 5 Points 2 3 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

