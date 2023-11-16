Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Sharks on November 16, 2023
The St. Louis Blues visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Robert Thomas, Tomas Hertl and others in this matchup.
Blues vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Blues vs. Sharks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
Thomas has been a top contributor on St. Louis this season, with 16 points in 14 games.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 11
|0
|4
|4
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|2
Brayden Schenn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Brayden Schenn is another of St. Louis' top contributors through 14 games, with five goals and five assists.
Schenn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 11
|3
|1
|4
|7
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 4
|1
|2
|3
|3
Jordan Kyrou Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Jordan Kyrou's season total of nine points has come from four goals and five assists.
Kyrou Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 14
|2
|0
|2
|6
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 4
|1
|2
|3
|9
NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)
Hertl is one of the top offensive options for San Jose with 11 points (0.7 per game), with three goals and eight assists in 16 games (playing 20:51 per game).
Hertl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Ducks
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
Fabian Zetterlund Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Fabian Zetterlund has posted seven total points (0.4 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and three assists.
Zetterlund Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Ducks
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
