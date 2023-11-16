The St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas and the San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams play on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at SAP Center at San Jose.

Blues vs. Sharks Game Information

Blues Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for St. Louis, Thomas has 16 points in 14 games (six goals, 10 assists).

Brayden Schenn has chipped in with 10 points (five goals, five assists).

Jordan Kyrou has posted four goals and five assists for St. Louis.

Joel Hofer (3-1-0) has a 2.5 goals against average and a .918% save percentage (16th in league).

Sharks Players to Watch

Hertl's three goals and eight assists in 16 matchups give him 11 points on the season.

Fabian Zetterlund has made a big impact for San Jose this season with seven points (four goals and three assists).

This season, Calen Addison has scored zero goals and contributed five assists for San Jose, giving him a point total of five.

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen has a 0-5-0 record this season, with an .875 save percentage (61st in the league). In 6 games, he has 154 saves, and has conceded 22 goals (4.4 goals against average).

Blues vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 21st 2.93 Goals Scored 1.31 32nd 5th 2.5 Goals Allowed 4.44 32nd 28th 28.4 Shots 23.9 32nd 23rd 32.3 Shots Allowed 37.9 32nd 30th 7.69% Power Play % 16.33% 24th 21st 76.32% Penalty Kill % 69.49% 31st

