The St. Louis Blues will play at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, November 16, with the Blues having taken three straight, and the Sharks on a three-game losing streak.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Blues vs Sharks Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have allowed 35 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking third in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Blues' 41 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blues are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blues have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 33 goals over that stretch.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 14 6 10 16 12 11 57% Brayden Schenn 14 5 5 10 12 13 48.6% Jordan Kyrou 14 4 5 9 8 12 40% Pavel Buchnevich 12 4 5 9 7 13 11.1% Oskar Sundqvist 14 2 5 7 3 10 37%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks' total of 71 goals given up (4.4 per game) is 32nd in the league.

The Sharks have 21 goals this season (1.3 per game), 32nd in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Sharks are 2-8-0 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Sharks have allowed 4.7 goals per game (47 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged just 1.3 goals per game (13 total) during that span.

Sharks Key Players