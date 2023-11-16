How to Watch the Blues vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The St. Louis Blues will play at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, November 16, with the Blues having taken three straight, and the Sharks on a three-game losing streak.
You can see the Blues look to beat the Sharks on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blues vs Sharks Additional Info
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have allowed 35 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking third in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Blues' 41 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Blues are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Blues have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 33 goals over that stretch.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|14
|6
|10
|16
|12
|11
|57%
|Brayden Schenn
|14
|5
|5
|10
|12
|13
|48.6%
|Jordan Kyrou
|14
|4
|5
|9
|8
|12
|40%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|12
|4
|5
|9
|7
|13
|11.1%
|Oskar Sundqvist
|14
|2
|5
|7
|3
|10
|37%
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks' total of 71 goals given up (4.4 per game) is 32nd in the league.
- The Sharks have 21 goals this season (1.3 per game), 32nd in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Sharks are 2-8-0 (60.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Sharks have allowed 4.7 goals per game (47 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged just 1.3 goals per game (13 total) during that span.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|16
|3
|8
|11
|5
|10
|59.7%
|Fabian Zetterlund
|16
|4
|3
|7
|7
|4
|38.5%
|Anthony Duclair
|13
|3
|2
|5
|4
|2
|66.7%
|Calen Addison
|16
|0
|5
|5
|2
|2
|-
|William Eklund
|16
|2
|3
|5
|4
|7
|33.3%
