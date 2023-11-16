Will Alexey Toropchenko Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 16?
Can we count on Alexey Toropchenko scoring a goal when the St. Louis Blues match up against the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Alexey Toropchenko score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Toropchenko stats and insights
- In two of 14 games this season, Toropchenko has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- Toropchenko has no points on the power play.
- Toropchenko's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have given up 71 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.
Toropchenko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:23
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|10:55
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|15:11
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/3/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|8:29
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/27/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:41
|Away
|L 5-0
|10/26/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|11:39
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Away
|L 4-2
Blues vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
