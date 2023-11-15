Wednesday's contest features the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-2) and the Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) squaring off at Show Me Center (on November 15) at 7:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-70 win for Southeast Missouri State.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri Venue: Show Me Center

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Southeast Missouri State 74, Evansville 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville

Computer Predicted Spread: Southeast Missouri State (-4.2)

Southeast Missouri State (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights

Southeast Missouri State scored 77.5 points per game and allowed 75.9 last year, making them 45th in the country on offense and 326th on defense.

Last year, the Redhawks were 134th in college basketball in rebounds (32.4 per game) and 25th-worst in rebounds allowed (34.1).

At 13.8 assists per game last season, Southeast Missouri State was 117th in college basketball.

At 7.9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.7% from downtown last season, the Redhawks were 112th and 259th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, Southeast Missouri State was 165th in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.1 last season. It was 229th in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.4%.

The Redhawks attempted 39.9% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 29.9% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they took 60.1% of their shots, with 70.1% of their makes coming from there.

