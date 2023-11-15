The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-2) take on the Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville matchup in this article.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southeast Missouri State Moneyline Evansville Moneyline BetMGM Southeast Missouri State (-2.5) 150.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Southeast Missouri State (-2.5) 150.5 -150 +122 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Betting Trends (2022-23)

Southeast Missouri State put together an 18-12-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times in Redhawks games.

Evansville went 10-21-0 ATS last season.

In Purple Aces games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times.

