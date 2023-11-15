How to Watch Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-2) take the court against the Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights
- The Redhawks shot 43.7% from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Purple Aces allowed to opponents.
- Southeast Missouri State had a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.9% from the field.
- The Redhawks were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Purple Aces finished 343rd.
- Last year, the Redhawks averaged 77.5 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 76 the Purple Aces gave up.
- Southeast Missouri State went 11-6 last season when scoring more than 76 points.
Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison
- Southeast Missouri State put up 79.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 76 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Redhawks gave up 72.1 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 81.8.
- At home, Southeast Missouri State averaged 0.4 fewer treys per game (7.9) than in away games (8.3). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in away games (32.4%).
Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|L 88-67
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Butler
|L 91-56
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/15/2023
|Evansville
|-
|Show Me Center
|11/20/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Show Me Center
|11/25/2023
|Evansville
|-
|McKenzie Arena
