The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-2) take the court against the Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

  • The Redhawks shot 43.7% from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Purple Aces allowed to opponents.
  • Southeast Missouri State had a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.9% from the field.
  • The Redhawks were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Purple Aces finished 343rd.
  • Last year, the Redhawks averaged 77.5 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 76 the Purple Aces gave up.
  • Southeast Missouri State went 11-6 last season when scoring more than 76 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

  • Southeast Missouri State put up 79.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 76 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Redhawks gave up 72.1 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 81.8.
  • At home, Southeast Missouri State averaged 0.4 fewer treys per game (7.9) than in away games (8.3). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in away games (32.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Grand Canyon L 88-67 Grand Canyon University Arena
11/10/2023 @ Butler L 91-56 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/15/2023 Evansville - Show Me Center
11/20/2023 Central Arkansas - Show Me Center
11/25/2023 Evansville - McKenzie Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.