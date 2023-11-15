The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-2) play the Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Redbird Arena. It begins at 12:00 PM ET.

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Illinois State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cougars scored an average of 64.0 points per game last year, only 1.6 more points than the 62.4 the Redbirds allowed to opponents.

SIU-Edwardsville went 5-2 last season when allowing fewer than 68.8 points.

Last year, the Redbirds averaged 8.5 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Cougars gave up (77.3).

Illinois State went 9-0 last season when scoring more than 77.3 points.

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule