How to Watch the SIU-Edwardsville vs. Illinois State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-2) play the Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Redbird Arena. It begins at 12:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup
SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Illinois State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars scored an average of 64.0 points per game last year, only 1.6 more points than the 62.4 the Redbirds allowed to opponents.
- SIU-Edwardsville went 5-2 last season when allowing fewer than 68.8 points.
- Last year, the Redbirds averaged 8.5 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Cougars gave up (77.3).
- Illinois State went 9-0 last season when scoring more than 77.3 points.
SIU-Edwardsville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 100-59
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/9/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|L 74-72
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/12/2023
|Evansville
|W 91-83
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
