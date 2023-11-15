The Saint Louis Billikens (1-1) play the Missouri State Bears (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Saint Louis vs. Missouri State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bears' 68.1 points per game last year were only 2.3 fewer points than the 70.4 the Billikens gave up.

When Missouri State gave up fewer than 69.1 points last season, it went 18-3.

Last year, the Billikens recorded 69.1 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 66.0 the Bears gave up.

Saint Louis had a 14-7 record last season when scoring more than 66.0 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Louis Schedule