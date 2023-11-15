Wednesday's game features the Saint Louis Billikens (1-1) and the Missouri State Bears (1-0) facing off at Chaifetz Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-55 win for heavily favored Saint Louis according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 15.

Last time out, the Billikens won on Sunday 93-85 against Missouri.

Saint Louis vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Saint Louis vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Louis 75, Missouri State 55

Saint Louis Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Billikens' -47 scoring differential last season (outscored by 1.3 points per game) was a result of putting up 69.1 points per game (98th in college basketball) while allowing 70.4 per outing (313th in college basketball).

With 71.1 points per game in A-10 matchups, Saint Louis put up 2 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (69.1 PPG).

The Billikens posted 74.1 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, they averaged 64.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Saint Louis gave up 66.1 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it allowed 75.1.

