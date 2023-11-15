The Saint Louis Billikens (1-1) go up against the Missouri State Bears (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Missouri State vs. Saint Louis 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bears' 68.1 points per game last year were just 2.3 fewer points than the 70.4 the Billikens gave up to opponents.

Missouri State went 18-3 last season when giving up fewer than 69.1 points.

Last year, the Billikens recorded 69.1 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 66 the Bears allowed.

When Saint Louis totaled more than 66 points last season, it went 14-7.

