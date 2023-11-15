Wednesday's game at Chaifetz Arena has the Saint Louis Billikens (1-1) matching up with the Missouri State Bears (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 15). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 75-55 win as our model heavily favors Saint Louis.

The Bears head into this game on the heels of a 52-47 victory over Little Rock on Monday.

Missouri State vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Missouri State vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Louis 75, Missouri State 55

Missouri State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears' +67 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game) was a result of scoring 68.1 points per game (119th in college basketball) while giving up 66.0 per contest (227th in college basketball).

Missouri State scored more in conference action (71.1 points per game) than overall (68.1).

The Bears scored 68.0 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 away.

At home, Missouri State gave up 62.0 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 71.3.

