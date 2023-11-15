Wednesday's game features the Cincinnati Bearcats (0-1) and the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-2) squaring off at Fifth Third Arena (on November 15) at 11:00 AM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-71 victory for Cincinnati.

The Lions' last contest on Sunday ended in a 91-73 loss to Dayton.

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 80, Lindenwood (MO) 71

Lindenwood (MO) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lions averaged 56.2 points per game last season (329th in college basketball) while giving up 70.7 per outing (315th in college basketball). They had a -375 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 14.5 points per game.

Lindenwood (MO) averaged 0.7 fewer points in OVC games (55.5) than overall (56.2).

At home, the Lions averaged 63 points per game last season. Away, they scored 50.3.

At home, Lindenwood (MO) allowed 67.5 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than it allowed on the road (72.7).

