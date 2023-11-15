LeBron James is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) square off against the Sacramento Kings (5-4) at Crypto.com Arena.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Kings

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, NBCS-CA

ESPN, SportsNet LA, NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers were victorious in their most recent game against the Grizzlies, 134-107, on Tuesday. D'Angelo Russell was their high scorer with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM D'Angelo Russell 24 3 5 0 0 6 Rui Hachimura 23 3 0 0 0 3 Anthony Davis 19 11 5 0 6 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kings' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Kings topped the Cavaliers on Monday, 132-120. De'Aaron Fox scored a team-high 28 points (and chipped in six assists and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 28 2 6 1 0 2 Keegan Murray 25 8 1 1 0 5 Domantas Sabonis 23 9 10 0 2 1

Lakers vs Kings Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis is putting up 25.7 points, 2.7 assists and 12 boards per contest.

James puts up 23 points, 10.3 boards and 7.3 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the floor and 29.4% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Russell's numbers on the season are 14 points, 7 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.

Austin Reaves puts up 9.7 points, 4 boards and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Taurean Prince averages 12.7 points, 2 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the field and 45% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch Davis, Domantas Sabonis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis gives the Kings 17.7 points, 15 boards and 5.7 assists per game. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Keegan Murray's averages on the season are 16 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 39.5% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game.

The Kings receive 17 points per game from Harrison Barnes, plus 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists.

Malik Monk averages 13.7 points, 1.7 boards and 5.3 assists, making 39.4% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per contest.

Kevin Huerter gives the Kings 6.3 points, 4.7 boards and 2.7 assists per game, plus 0 steals and 1 block.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.