The No. 20 Baylor Bears (3-0) and the UMKC Kangaroos (2-0) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Ferrell Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UMKC vs. Baylor Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Ferrell Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kangaroos Betting Records & Stats

UMKC and its opponent combined to hit the over 14 out of 29 times last year.

The Kangaroos had 12 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.

Baylor (17-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.1% of the time, 11.7% more often than UMKC (12-17-0) last season.

UMKC vs. Baylor Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 77 141.4 70.3 139 145.2 UMKC 64.4 141.4 68.7 139 134.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UMKC Insights & Trends

The Kangaroos' 64.4 points per game last year were 5.9 fewer points than the 70.3 the Bears allowed.

UMKC put together a 7-1 ATS record and a 6-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 70.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UMKC vs. Baylor Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 17-15-0 18-14-0 UMKC 12-17-0 14-15-0

UMKC vs. Baylor Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Baylor UMKC 14-3 Home Record 6-8 5-5 Away Record 3-11 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.6 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.6 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.