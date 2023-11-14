The UMKC Kangaroos (1-0) meet the Baylor Bears (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Ferrell Center. This matchup will begin at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UMKC vs. Baylor Game Information

UMKC Top Players (2022-23)

Shemarri Allen: 17.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Rayquawndis Mitchell: 17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Jeff Ngandu: 5.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

5.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Babacar Diallo: 3.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Baylor Top Players (2022-23)

Adam Flagler: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Keyonte George: 15.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalen Bridges: 10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK LJ Cryer: 15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Flo Thamba: 5.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

UMKC vs. Baylor Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor Rank Baylor AVG UMKC AVG UMKC Rank 55th 77.0 Points Scored 64.4 338th 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 68.7 137th 283rd 29.9 Rebounds 33.4 79th 83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 11.4 11th 18th 9.5 3pt Made 5.9 320th 95th 14.2 Assists 9.3 361st 175th 11.8 Turnovers 12.7 265th

