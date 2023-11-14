Tuesday's game that pits the Baylor Bears (3-0) versus the UMKC Kangaroos (2-0) at Ferrell Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-58 in favor of Baylor, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on November 14.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

UMKC vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Ferrell Center

UMKC vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 82, UMKC 58

Spread & Total Prediction for UMKC vs. Baylor

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-24.8)

Baylor (-24.8) Computer Predicted Total: 139.9

UMKC Performance Insights

While UMKC ranked in the bottom 25 in the country in points per game last season with 64.4 (21st-worst), it ranked 137th in college basketball with 68.7 points surrendered per contest.

With 33.4 rebounds per game, the Kangaroos ranked 79th in college basketball. They gave up 29.7 rebounds per contest, which ranked 87th in college basketball.

UMKC dished out just 9.3 dimes per game, which ranked -2-worst in college basketball.

With 12.7 turnovers per game, the Kangaroos ranked 265th in the nation. They forced 11.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 224th in college basketball.

The Kangaroos ranked 320th in college basketball by making 5.9 three-pointers per contest, but they sported a 28.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked -1-worst in college basketball.

With 7.5 treys conceded per game, UMKC ranked 218th in college basketball. It gave up a 34.3% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 223rd in college basketball.

Of the shots taken by UMKC last season, 63.9% of them were two-pointers (73.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% were threes (26.1%).

