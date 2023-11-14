The Baylor Bears (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the UMKC Kangaroos (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Ferrell Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Baylor vs. UMKC matchup.

UMKC vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMKC vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline UMKC Moneyline BetMGM Baylor (-26.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

UMKC vs. Baylor Betting Trends (2022-23)

UMKC covered 12 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

The Kangaroos were an underdog by 26.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Baylor compiled a 17-15-0 ATS record last year.

Bears games went over the point total 18 out of 32 times last season.

