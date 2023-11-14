How to Watch UMKC vs. Baylor on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 15 Baylor Bears (3-0) welcome in the UMKC Kangaroos (2-0) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
UMKC vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
UMKC Stats Insights
- The Kangaroos' 39.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.2 percentage points lower than the Bears given up to their opponents (45.4%).
- UMKC put together a 6-1 straight up record in games it shot above 45.4% from the field.
- The Kangaroos were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bears finished 83rd.
- The Kangaroos' 64.4 points per game last year were 5.9 fewer points than the 70.3 the Bears allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 70.3 points last season, UMKC went 6-3.
UMKC Home & Away Comparison
- At home, UMKC averaged 66.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 61.6.
- At home, the Kangaroos gave up 63.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 73.9.
- Beyond the arc, UMKC made more triples on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (5.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (28.9%) than at home (26.1%).
UMKC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Avila
|W 79-48
|Swinney Recreation Center
|11/11/2023
|Saint Mary (KS)
|W 95-42
|Swinney Recreation Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
|11/24/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
