The No. 15 Baylor Bears (3-0) welcome in the UMKC Kangaroos (2-0) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

UMKC vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

TV: ESPN+

UMKC Stats Insights

The Kangaroos' 39.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.2 percentage points lower than the Bears given up to their opponents (45.4%).

UMKC put together a 6-1 straight up record in games it shot above 45.4% from the field.

The Kangaroos were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bears finished 83rd.

The Kangaroos' 64.4 points per game last year were 5.9 fewer points than the 70.3 the Bears allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 70.3 points last season, UMKC went 6-3.

UMKC Home & Away Comparison

At home, UMKC averaged 66.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 61.6.

At home, the Kangaroos gave up 63.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 73.9.

Beyond the arc, UMKC made more triples on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (5.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (28.9%) than at home (26.1%).

UMKC Upcoming Schedule