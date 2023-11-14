On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues square off with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Scott Perunovich going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Perunovich stats and insights

  • Perunovich is yet to score through four games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.
  • Perunovich has zero points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 54 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Perunovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:26 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:51 Home W 2-1
10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:31 Away L 5-0
10/26/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:44 Away W 3-0

Blues vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

