The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Oskar Sundqvist score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Oskar Sundqvist score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Sundqvist stats and insights

Sundqvist has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

Sundqvist has no points on the power play.

Sundqvist's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 54 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Sundqvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 14:00 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 12:37 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:05 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:27 Home W 6-3 11/3/2023 Devils 1 0 1 12:21 Home W 4-1 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 4-1 10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:33 Away L 5-0 10/26/2023 Flames 2 1 1 12:52 Away W 3-0 10/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:08 Away L 4-2 10/21/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 13:33 Home W 4-2

Blues vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

