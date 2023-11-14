Will Oskar Sundqvist Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 14?
The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Oskar Sundqvist score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Oskar Sundqvist score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Sundqvist stats and insights
- Sundqvist has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.
- Sundqvist has no points on the power play.
- Sundqvist's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 54 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Sundqvist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|14:00
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|12:37
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/3/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|12:21
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/27/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Away
|L 5-0
|10/26/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|12:52
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/21/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|13:33
|Home
|W 4-2
Blues vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
