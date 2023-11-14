The Los Angeles Clippers (3-6) will try to break a five-game road slide when they visit the Denver Nuggets (8-2) on November 14, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

In games Denver shoots higher than 45.4% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Nuggets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 20th.

The Nuggets record 114.8 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 111.8 the Clippers allow.

When Denver totals more than 111.8 points, it is 5-0.

Clippers Stats Insights

The Clippers' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have given up to their opponents (44.7%).

Los Angeles has compiled a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Clippers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Clippers score 7.7 more points per game (113.8) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (106.1).

Los Angeles is 3-3 when it scores more than 106.1 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nuggets have played better in home games this year, putting up 119.8 points per game, compared to 107.3 per game in away games.

Denver is giving up 107.5 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 104.0.

The Nuggets are draining 13.0 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 3.0 more threes and 7.6% points better than they're averaging away from home (10.0 threes per game, 31.0% three-point percentage).

Clippers Home & Away Comparison

The Clippers put up 116.3 points per game at home, 4.5 more than on the road (111.8). On defense they concede 100.3 per game, 20.7 fewer points than away (121.0).

At home, Los Angeles allows 100.3 points per game. On the road, it allows 121.0.

At home the Clippers are collecting 28.5 assists per game, 7.9 more than away (20.6).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jamal Murray Out Hamstring Vlatko Cancar Out Knee

Clippers Injuries