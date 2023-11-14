How to Watch the NBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA slate features 10 games, including a matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Today's NBA Games
The Charlotte Hornets face the Miami Heat
The Heat go on the road to face the Hornets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and BSSUN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHA Record: 3-6
- MIA Record: 6-4
- CHA Stats: 116.1 PPG (sixth in NBA), 123.1 Opp. PPG (28th)
- MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (25th in NBA), 110.3 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG)
- MIA Key Player: Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIA -3.5
- MIA Odds to Win: -155
- CHA Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 224.5 points
The Philadelphia 76ers host the Indiana Pacers
The Pacers travel to face the 76ers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and BSIN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHI Record: 8-1
- IND Record: 6-4
- PHI Stats: 120.7 PPG (third in NBA), 109.4 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- IND Stats: 126.0 PPG (first in NBA), 123.1 Opp. PPG (28th)
Players to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHI -5.5
- PHI Odds to Win: -225
- IND Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 240.5 points
The Detroit Pistons play the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks look to pull of an away win at the Pistons on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSDET and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DET Record: 2-9
- ATL Record: 5-4
- DET Stats: 109.7 PPG (24th in NBA), 114.2 Opp. PPG (19th)
- ATL Stats: 120.3 PPG (fourth in NBA), 117.0 Opp. PPG (23rd)
Players to Watch
- DET Key Player: Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (21.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ATL -4.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -190
- DET Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 233.5 points
The Brooklyn Nets take on the Orlando Magic
The Magic hit the road the Nets on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES and BSFL
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BKN Record: 5-5
- ORL Record: 5-4
- BKN Stats: 113.2 PPG (15th in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (14th)
- ORL Stats: 110.1 PPG (22nd in NBA), 106.1 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- BKN Key Player: Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)
- ORL Key Player: Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BKN -2.5
- BKN Odds to Win: -135
- ORL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 218.5 points
The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs take to the home court of the Thunder on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Max
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- OKC Record: 6-4
- SA Record: 3-7
- OKC Stats: 115.9 PPG (seventh in NBA), 114.1 Opp. PPG (17th)
- SA Stats: 113.0 PPG (16th in NBA), 124.2 Opp. PPG (30th)
Players to Watch
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG)
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: OKC -9.5
- OKC Odds to Win: -375
- SA Odds to Win: +300
- Total: 237.5 points
The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks hope to pick up a road win at the Pelicans on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSNO and BSSW
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NO Record: 4-6
- DAL Record: 8-2
- NO Stats: 109.1 PPG (26th in NBA), 116.2 Opp. PPG (22nd)
- DAL Stats: 124.1 PPG (second in NBA), 117.6 Opp. PPG (24th)
Players to Watch
- NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DAL -3.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -165
- NO Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 239.5 points
The Utah Jazz take on the Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers travel to face the Jazz on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- UTA Record: 3-7
- POR Record: 3-6
- UTA Stats: 113.9 PPG (12th in NBA), 121.6 Opp. PPG (26th)
- POR Stats: 106.4 PPG (30th in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)
- POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- UTA Odds to Win: -275
- POR Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 229.5 points
The Denver Nuggets take on the Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers look to pull of an away win at the Nuggets on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT and ALT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DEN Record: 8-2
- LAC Record: 3-6
- DEN Stats: 114.8 PPG (10th in NBA), 106.1 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- LAC Stats: 113.8 PPG (13th in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG)
- LAC Key Player: Paul George (27.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -5.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -250
- LAC Odds to Win: +195
- Total: 223.5 points
The Golden State Warriors play the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves hope to pick up a road win at the Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BSN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- GS Record: 6-5
- MIN Record: 7-2
- GS Stats: 114.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (10th)
- MIN Stats: 112.8 PPG (17th in NBA), 103.1 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: GS -2.5
- GS Odds to Win: -140
- MIN Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 221.5 points
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies hope to pick up a road win at the Lakers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 5-5
- MEM Record: 2-8
- LAL Stats: 111.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 115.9 Opp. PPG (21st)
- MEM Stats: 108.6 PPG (27th in NBA), 114.1 Opp. PPG (17th)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -4.5
- LAL Odds to Win: -190
- MEM Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 227.5 points
