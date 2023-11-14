The North Alabama Lions (1-1) play the Missouri Tigers (2-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET.

Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network +

Missouri vs. North Alabama 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Lions scored only four more points per game last year (66.3) than the Tigers gave up to opponents (62.3).

North Alabama had a 12-4 record last season when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.

Last year, the 64.6 points per game the Tigers scored were only 0.1 fewer points than the Lions allowed (64.7).

When Missouri totaled more than 64.7 points last season, it went 13-3.

The Tigers made 36.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 22.5 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (58.6%).

The Lions shot 45.8% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 45.5% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.

