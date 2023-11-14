How to Watch the Missouri vs. North Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The North Alabama Lions (1-1) play the Missouri Tigers (2-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET.
Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network +
Missouri vs. North Alabama 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Lions scored only four more points per game last year (66.3) than the Tigers gave up to opponents (62.3).
- North Alabama had a 12-4 record last season when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.
- Last year, the 64.6 points per game the Tigers scored were only 0.1 fewer points than the Lions allowed (64.7).
- When Missouri totaled more than 64.7 points last season, it went 13-3.
- The Tigers made 36.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 22.5 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (58.6%).
- The Lions shot 45.8% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 45.5% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.
Missouri Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Belmont
|W 72-61
|Mizzou Arena
|11/9/2023
|Indiana State
|W 98-57
|Mizzou Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|L 93-85
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/14/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/20/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/24/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Ocean Center
