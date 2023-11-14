Tuesday's contest between the Missouri Tigers (2-1) and North Alabama Lions (1-1) squaring off at Mizzou Arena has a projected final score of 80-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Missouri, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

The Tigers enter this game on the heels of a 93-85 loss to Saint Louis on Sunday.

Missouri vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Missouri vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 80, North Alabama 56

Missouri Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game last season, with a +74 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.6 points per game (187th in college basketball) and allowed 62.3 per contest (116th in college basketball).

Offensively, Missouri tallied 60.9 points per game last season in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (64.6 points per game) was 3.7 PPG higher.

At home, the Tigers averaged 11.8 more points per game last year (68.8) than they did in away games (57).

In 2022-23, Missouri ceded 60.4 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it allowed 63.2.

