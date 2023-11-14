The Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) will attempt to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (2-8) on November 14, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports

Grizzlies vs Lakers Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points less than the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

This season, Memphis has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.1% from the field.

The Lakers are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 18th.

The Grizzlies' 108.6 points per game are 7.3 fewer points than the 115.9 the Lakers give up.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies score 108.2 points per game, 0.8 less than on the road (109). On defense they give up 115.8 points per game at home, 3.4 more than away (112.4).

In 2023-24 Memphis is allowing 3.4 more points per game at home (115.8) than on the road (112.4).

At home the Grizzlies are collecting 22 assists per game, 4.6 less than on the road (26.6).

Grizzlies Injuries