See the injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (2-8), which currently includes four players listed (including Xavier Tillman), as the Grizzlies ready for their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, November 14 at 10:30 PM ET.

The Grizzlies are coming off of a 105-101 win against the Clippers in their most recent game on Sunday. In the Grizzlies' win, Desmond Bane led the team with 27 points (adding four rebounds and six assists).

Grizzlies vs Lakers Additional Info

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Xavier Tillman PF Questionable Knee 12.7 9 3 Derrick Rose PG Out Knee 10.3 2.3 3.7

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out (Knee), Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee), LeBron James: Out (Calf), Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Abductor), Jaxson Hayes: Questionable (Ankle)

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and BSSE

