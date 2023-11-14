The Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (2-8) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSE. The over/under is 227.5 for the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -4.5 227.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has played four games this season that have had more than 227.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Memphis' outings this season is 222.7, 4.8 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this season, Memphis has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread.

The Grizzlies have won in one of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Memphis has a record of 1-1 when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 3 30% 111 219.6 115.9 230 225.1 Grizzlies 4 40% 108.6 219.6 114.1 230 223.3

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

This season, Memphis is 1-4-0 at home against the spread (.200 winning percentage). On the road, it is 2-3-0 ATS (.400).

The Grizzlies score an average of 108.6 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 115.9 the Lakers give up to opponents.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 3-7 2-0 4-6 Lakers 3-7 0-2 4-6

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights

Grizzlies Lakers 108.6 Points Scored (PG) 111 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 0-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-2 0-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 114.1 Points Allowed (PG) 115.9 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 3-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-2 2-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

