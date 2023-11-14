On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) hit the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-4) at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA, BSSE

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. averaged 18.6 points last season, plus 1.0 assists and 6.7 boards.

Desmond Bane put up 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists last year, shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Marcus Smart put up 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Defensively, he delivered 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Steven Adams collected 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he pus up 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Xavier Tillman collected 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 61.4% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis' numbers last season were 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also sank 56.3% of his shots from the floor.

LeBron James' numbers last season were 28.9 points, 8.3 boards and 6.8 assists per contest. He drained 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 triples.

Christian Wood's numbers last season were 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He sank 51.5% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers last season were 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. He made 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 treys.

Austin Reaves averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He drained 52.7% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Lakers Grizzlies 117.2 Points Avg. 116.9 116.6 Points Allowed Avg. 113.0 48.2% Field Goal % 47.5% 34.6% Three Point % 35.1%

