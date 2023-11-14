Oddsmakers have set player props for Nikita Kucherov, Robert Thomas and others when the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Blues vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blues vs. Lightning Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Thomas' six goals and nine assists in 13 games for St. Louis add up to 15 total points on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 11 0 4 4 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 9 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Nov. 7 1 0 1 1 vs. Canadiens Nov. 4 1 1 2 2 vs. Devils Nov. 3 1 0 1 1

Brayden Schenn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Brayden Schenn is a top offensive contributor for St. Louis with nine total points this season. He has scored five goals and added four assists in 13 games.

Schenn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 11 3 1 4 7 vs. Coyotes Nov. 9 0 0 0 0 vs. Jets Nov. 7 1 0 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 4 1 2 3 3 vs. Devils Nov. 3 0 0 0 0

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Jordan Kyrou is a key player on offense for St. Louis with two goals and five assists.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 9 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Nov. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Canadiens Nov. 4 1 2 3 9 vs. Devils Nov. 3 0 0 0 4

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

1.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

One of Tampa Bay's most productive offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 19:58 per game.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 1 0 1 4 at Canadiens Nov. 7 1 1 2 6 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 2 2 4 5 at Senators Nov. 4 1 4 5 5

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Brayden Point is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) to the team.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 0 1 1 3 at Canadiens Nov. 7 0 1 1 3 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 1 1 2 2 at Senators Nov. 4 3 1 4 5

