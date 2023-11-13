The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) and the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) hit the court at Madison Square Garden on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has no line set.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

St. John's (NY) vs Michigan Betting Records & Stats

The Red Storm covered the spread 14 times in 33 games last year.

Michigan went 15-13-0 ATS last season.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's (NY) 77.3 150.7 75.2 144.8 152.7 Michigan 73.4 150.7 69.6 144.8 141.1

Additional St. John's (NY) vs Michigan Insights & Trends

Last year, the Red Storm averaged 7.7 more points per game (77.3) than the Wolverines allowed (69.6).

St. John's (NY) had a 12-10 record against the spread and a 16-8 record overall last season when scoring more than 69.6 points.

The Wolverines' 73.4 points per game last year were just 1.8 fewer points than the 75.2 the Red Storm gave up.

Michigan went 10-3 against the spread and 12-3 overall when it scored more than 75.2 points last season.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's (NY) 14-15-0 14-15-0 Michigan 15-13-0 16-12-0

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. John's (NY) Michigan 11-5 Home Record 13-4 3-8 Away Record 3-8 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

