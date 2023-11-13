SIU-Edwardsville vs. Missouri November 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Missouri Tigers (1-0) play the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 airing on SEC Network+.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Missouri Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
SIU-Edwardsville Top Players (2022-23)
- Damarco Minor: 14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ray'Sean Taylor: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shamar Wright: 10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Deejuan Pruitt: 11 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Lamar Wright: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
Missouri Top Players (2022-23)
- Kobe Brown: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- D'Moi Hodge: 14.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Noah Carter: 9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- DeAndre Gholston: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Honor: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Missouri Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Missouri Rank
|Missouri AVG
|SIU-Edwardsville AVG
|SIU-Edwardsville Rank
|26th
|78.9
|Points Scored
|74.6
|109th
|299th
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|71.3
|217th
|354th
|27.6
|Rebounds
|34.2
|49th
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|72nd
|22nd
|9.3
|3pt Made
|7.2
|200th
|21st
|15.8
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|44th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|12
|200th
