The Missouri Tigers (1-0) play the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 airing on SEC Network+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Missouri Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 13

Monday, November 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SIU-Edwardsville Top Players (2022-23)

Damarco Minor: 14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Ray'Sean Taylor: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Shamar Wright: 10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1 BLK Deejuan Pruitt: 11 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Lamar Wright: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Missouri Top Players (2022-23)

Kobe Brown: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK D'Moi Hodge: 14.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Noah Carter: 9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK DeAndre Gholston: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Honor: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Missouri Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri Rank Missouri AVG SIU-Edwardsville AVG SIU-Edwardsville Rank 26th 78.9 Points Scored 74.6 109th 299th 74.4 Points Allowed 71.3 217th 354th 27.6 Rebounds 34.2 49th 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd 22nd 9.3 3pt Made 7.2 200th 21st 15.8 Assists 12.3 237th 44th 10.5 Turnovers 12 200th

