The Missouri Tigers (1-1) hit the court against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on SEC Network+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network+

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

The Cougars' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Tigers gave up to their opponents (44.6%).

Last season, SIU-Edwardsville had an 11-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.6% from the field.

The Cougars were the 49th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 256th.

The Cougars put up an average of 74.6 points per game last year, only 0.2 more points than the 74.4 the Tigers allowed.

When it scored more than 74.4 points last season, SIU-Edwardsville went 11-4.

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison

At home, SIU-Edwardsville put up 76.5 points per game last season, 4.7 more than it averaged away (71.8).

At home, the Cougars allowed 68.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 74.

At home, SIU-Edwardsville drained 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (6.3). SIU-Edwardsville's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35%) than on the road (29.7%).

SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule