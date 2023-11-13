The Missouri Tigers (1-1) hit the court against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
  • TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

  • The Cougars' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Tigers gave up to their opponents (44.6%).
  • Last season, SIU-Edwardsville had an 11-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.6% from the field.
  • The Cougars were the 49th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 256th.
  • The Cougars put up an average of 74.6 points per game last year, only 0.2 more points than the 74.4 the Tigers allowed.
  • When it scored more than 74.4 points last season, SIU-Edwardsville went 11-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, SIU-Edwardsville put up 76.5 points per game last season, 4.7 more than it averaged away (71.8).
  • At home, the Cougars allowed 68.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 74.
  • At home, SIU-Edwardsville drained 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (6.3). SIU-Edwardsville's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35%) than on the road (29.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Dayton L 63-47 UD Arena
11/9/2023 North Park W 92-67 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
11/13/2023 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena
11/16/2023 Denver - Mitchell Center
11/17/2023 Nicholls State - Mitchell Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.