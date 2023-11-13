The Missouri Tigers (1-1) host the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at Mizzou Arena on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri Betting Records & Stats

Missouri put together a 16-15-0 ATS record last year.

SIU-Edwardsville (13-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.6% of the time, 5.2% less often than Missouri (16-15-0) last year.

Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri 78.9 153.5 74.4 145.7 149.6 SIU-Edwardsville 74.6 153.5 71.3 145.7 144.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Missouri Insights & Trends

Last year, the Tigers scored 78.9 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 71.3 the Cougars gave up.

Missouri went 13-6 against the spread and 21-0 overall last season when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri 16-15-0 16-15-0 SIU-Edwardsville 13-15-0 18-10-0

Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Missouri SIU-Edwardsville 16-3 Home Record 9-5 5-5 Away Record 7-8 8-10-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.8 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.