Missouri State vs. Oral Roberts November 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Missouri State Bears (0-1) play the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Missouri State vs. Oral Roberts Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Missouri State Top Players (2022-23)
- Donovan Clay: 11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jonathan Mogbo: 8.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Chance Moore: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alston Mason: 9.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kendle Moore: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Oral Roberts Top Players (2022-23)
- Max Abmas: 21.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Connor Vanover: 12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.1 BLK
- Kareem Thompson: 8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Issac McBride: 11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Carlos Jurgens: 9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Missouri State vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Missouri State Rank
|Missouri State AVG
|Oral Roberts AVG
|Oral Roberts Rank
|325th
|65.6
|Points Scored
|83.3
|3rd
|25th
|63.2
|Points Allowed
|70.2
|179th
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|34.2
|49th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|10.7
|2nd
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|9.0
|6th
