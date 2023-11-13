The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-1) play the Missouri State Bears (0-1) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Missouri State vs. Oral Roberts matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Missouri State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Missouri State vs. Oral Roberts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri State Moneyline Oral Roberts Moneyline BetMGM Missouri State (-5.5) 144.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Missouri State (-6.5) 143.5 -290 +225 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Missouri State vs. Oral Roberts Betting Trends (2022-23)

Missouri State covered 14 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Bears games.

Oral Roberts went 13-16-0 ATS last season.

In Golden Eagles games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.

