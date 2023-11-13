The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-1) take on the Missouri State Bears (0-1) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Missouri State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Missouri State Stats Insights

The Bears shot 43.5% from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.

In games Missouri State shot better than 41.6% from the field, it went 12-5 overall.

The Bears were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Eagles finished 49th.

Last year, the Bears scored only 4.6 fewer points per game (65.6) than the Golden Eagles gave up (70.2).

When Missouri State put up more than 70.2 points last season, it went 8-2.

Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, Missouri State posted 3.3 more points per game (67.5) than it did on the road (64.2).

The Bears ceded 59.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (67.3).

Missouri State made 8.3 treys per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.8). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.8% at home and 33.9% when playing on the road.

