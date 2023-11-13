The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) play the Missouri Tigers (1-1) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville matchup.

Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Trends (2022-23)

Missouri compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Tigers games.

SIU-Edwardsville put together a 13-15-0 ATS record last season.

The Cougars and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 28 times last year.

Missouri Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Missouri is 50th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), much higher than its computer rankings (230th).

Missouri has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

