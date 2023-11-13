The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) battle the Missouri Tigers (1-1) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Missouri Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Tigers had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.7% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Cougars' opponents knocked down.
  • Missouri had a 20-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Tigers were the 354th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars finished 49th.
  • Last year, the Tigers averaged 7.6 more points per game (78.9) than the Cougars gave up (71.3).
  • When Missouri put up more than 71.3 points last season, it went 21-0.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison

  • Missouri averaged 83.6 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 73.3 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers ceded 74.5 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 76.6.
  • In home games, Missouri sunk 0.7 more three-pointers per game (9.5) than away from home (8.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in away games (33.8%).

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 UAPB W 101-79 Mizzou Arena
11/10/2023 Memphis L 70-55 Mizzou Arena
11/13/2023 SIU-Edwardsville - Mizzou Arena
11/16/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena
11/19/2023 Jackson State - Mizzou Arena

