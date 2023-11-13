The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) battle the Missouri Tigers (1-1) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Missouri Stats Insights

Last season, the Tigers had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.7% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Cougars' opponents knocked down.

Missouri had a 20-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Tigers were the 354th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars finished 49th.

Last year, the Tigers averaged 7.6 more points per game (78.9) than the Cougars gave up (71.3).

When Missouri put up more than 71.3 points last season, it went 21-0.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison

Missouri averaged 83.6 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 73.3 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Tigers ceded 74.5 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 76.6.

In home games, Missouri sunk 0.7 more three-pointers per game (9.5) than away from home (8.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in away games (33.8%).

Missouri Upcoming Schedule