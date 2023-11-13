How to Watch Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) battle the Missouri Tigers (1-1) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Missouri Stats Insights
- Last season, the Tigers had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.7% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Cougars' opponents knocked down.
- Missouri had a 20-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 354th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars finished 49th.
- Last year, the Tigers averaged 7.6 more points per game (78.9) than the Cougars gave up (71.3).
- When Missouri put up more than 71.3 points last season, it went 21-0.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison
- Missouri averaged 83.6 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 73.3 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers ceded 74.5 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 76.6.
- In home games, Missouri sunk 0.7 more three-pointers per game (9.5) than away from home (8.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in away games (33.8%).
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UAPB
|W 101-79
|Mizzou Arena
|11/10/2023
|Memphis
|L 70-55
|Mizzou Arena
|11/13/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|11/19/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Mizzou Arena
