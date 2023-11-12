Sunday's contest between the Missouri Tigers (2-0) and the Saint Louis Billikens (0-1) at Chaifetz Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-63, heavily favoring Missouri to come out on top. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Billikens are coming off of a 78-66 loss to Drake in their most recent game on Thursday.

Saint Louis vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Saint Louis vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 81, Saint Louis 63

Saint Louis Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Billikens' -47 scoring differential last season (outscored by 1.3 points per game) was a result of putting up 69.1 points per game (98th in college basketball) while giving up 70.4 per contest (313th in college basketball).

Saint Louis' offense was better in A-10 games last year, scoring 71.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 69.1 PPG.

In home games, the Billikens averaged 9.6 more points per game last year (74.1) than they did away from home (64.5).

Saint Louis ceded 66.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 75.1 when playing on the road.

