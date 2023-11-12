Sunday's game that pits the Missouri Tigers (2-0) against the Saint Louis Billikens (0-1) at Chaifetz Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-63 in favor of Missouri, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Tigers are coming off of a 98-57 victory against Indiana State in their most recent game on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Missouri vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Missouri vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 81, Saint Louis 63

Other SEC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Missouri Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers' +74 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game) was a result of scoring 64.6 points per game (187th in college basketball) while allowing 62.3 per outing (116th in college basketball).

Missouri averaged 3.7 fewer points in SEC action (60.9) than overall (64.6).

In 2022-23, the Tigers averaged 11.8 more points per game at home (68.8) than away (57.0).

At home, Missouri allowed 60.4 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than it allowed away (63.2).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.