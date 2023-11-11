OVC Games Today: How to Watch OVC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college football season rolls on into Week 11, which features four games involving teams from the OVC. Hoping to catch all of the action? We offer details on how to watch in the column below.
OVC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Tennessee State Tigers at Eastern Illinois Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Bryant Bulldogs at Lindenwood Lions
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
|2:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at UT Martin Skyhawks
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
