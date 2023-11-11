The college football season rolls on into Week 11, which features three games involving schools from the CUSA. Wanting to see all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the piece below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CUSA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Old Dominion Monarchs at Liberty Flames 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Florida International Panthers at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) New Mexico State Aggies at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!