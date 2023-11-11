Saturday's game between the UTEP Miners (1-0) and the UMKC Kangaroos (1-0) at Don Haskins Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-56 and heavily favors UTEP to secure the victory. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 11.

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Kangaroos secured a 73-66 victory over Bradley.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMKC vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMKC vs. UTEP Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 78, UMKC 56

Other Summit Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMKC Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Kangaroos averaged 63.3 points per game last season (216th in college basketball) while allowing 72.1 per outing (336th in college basketball). They had a -279 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 8.8 points per game.

In conference action, UMKC averaged fewer points (62.1 per game) than it did overall (63.3) in 2022-23.

The Kangaroos averaged 67.6 points per game at home last season, and 58.9 on the road.

UMKC gave up fewer points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (74.2) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.