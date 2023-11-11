The No. 20 Tulane Green Wave (8-1) host an AAC battle against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Yulman Stadium.

On defense, Tulane has been a top-25 unit, ranking 20th-best by surrendering just 316.9 yards per game. The offense ranks 56th (401.7 yards per game). Tulsa ranks 102nd in points per game (22.4), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-worst in the FBS with 35.6 points surrendered per contest.

Tulane vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. Tulsa Key Statistics

Tulane Tulsa 401.7 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.3 (90th) 316.9 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.9 (120th) 170.3 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.8 (27th) 231.3 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.6 (116th) 13 (73rd) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (130th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has been a dual threat for Tulane so far this season. He has 1,597 passing yards, completing 70.2% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 264 yards (29.3 ypg) on 69 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Makhi Hughes, has carried the ball 166 times for 877 yards (97.4 per game), scoring five times.

Lawrence Keys III's team-leading 593 yards as a receiver have come on 32 catches (out of 56 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II has caught 26 passes for 433 yards (48.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jha'Quan Jackson has been the target of 41 passes and compiled 24 receptions for 421 yards, an average of 46.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Tulsa Stats Leaders

Cardell Williams has compiled 1,149 yards (127.7 ypg) while completing 59.8% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 200 yards with five touchdowns.

Anthony Watkins has rushed for 592 yards on 143 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Bill Jackson has racked up 299 yards (on 63 carries).

Devan Williams has totaled 29 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 399 (44.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 51 times and has two touchdowns.

Kamdyn Benjamin has racked up 334 receiving yards (37.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 25 receptions.

Marquis Shoulders' 26 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 283 yards and five touchdowns.

