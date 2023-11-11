Texas vs. TCU Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 11
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 11, when the Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs square off at 7:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Longhorns. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Texas vs. TCU Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|TCU (+12.5)
|Under (55)
|Texas 32, TCU 21
Texas Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Longhorns have an implied win probability of 83.3%.
- The Longhorns have covered the spread four times in nine games.
- In games this season when favored by 12.5 points or more, Texas has gone 3-3 against the spread.
- The Longhorns have seen three of its nine games go over the point total.
- The over/under for this game is 55 points, 0.5 more than the average point total for Texas games this season.
TCU Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 21.7% chance of a victory for the Horned Frogs.
- The Horned Frogs have a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The teams have hit the over in three of the Horned Frogs' eight games with a set total.
- The average point total for TCU this year is 3.3 points higher than this game's over/under.
Longhorns vs. Horned Frogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Texas
|34.3
|17.6
|35.2
|14.0
|34.3
|18.0
|TCU
|29.2
|24.3
|36.4
|20.6
|20.3
|29.0
