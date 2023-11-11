The UT Martin Skyhawks (7-2) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Hardy M. Graham Stadium in an OVC showdown.

On the offensive side of the ball, UT Martin has been a top-25 unit, ranking 21st-best in the FCS by putting up 32.3 points per game. The Skyhawks rank 48th on defense (24.8 points allowed per game). Southeast Missouri State is putting up 28.8 points per contest on offense this season (41st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 26.7 points per contest (66th-ranked) on defense.

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this game

Southeast Missouri State vs. UT Martin Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Martin, Tennessee

Martin, Tennessee Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Southeast Missouri State vs. UT Martin Key Statistics

Southeast Missouri State UT Martin 378.9 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.9 (20th) 430.0 (114th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.0 (72nd) 126.8 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.0 (11th) 252.1 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.9 (53rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Paxton DeLaurent leads Southeast Missouri State with 1,792 yards on 159-of-246 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Geno Hess, has carried the ball 150 times for 830 yards (92.2 per game) with eight touchdowns. He's also caught 27 passes for 214 yards.

Keveon Robbins has racked up 99 yards (on 28 carries) with one touchdown.

Ryan Flournoy has racked up 680 receiving yards on 45 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Damoriea Vick has caught 49 passes and compiled 485 receiving yards (53.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jack Clinkenbeard's 23 receptions (on 24 targets) have netted him 289 yards (32.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent has thrown for 1,826 yards, completing 53.3% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 326 yards (36.2 ypg) on 60 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Sam Franklin, has carried the ball 177 times for 1,095 yards (121.7 per game), scoring 10 times.

DeVonte Tanksley has hauled in 42 catches for 553 yards (61.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Trevonte Rucker has grabbed 29 passes while averaging 42.2 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Zoe Roberts has a total of 267 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 24 throws and scoring five touchdowns.

